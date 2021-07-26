CAMANCHE — Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis has questions about why the city did not reappoint former Parks and Recreation Board Chairman Josh Johnson to the commission.
Last month, the Camanche City Council voted down a resolution to reappoint Johnson to the commission. Councilmen Brent Brightman, David Bowman and Paul Varner voted against reappointing Johnson to the commission. Councilmen Marty Schnoor and Danny Weller voted in favor of reappointing Johnson to the commission.
Willis during last week’s council meeting referenced the Parks and Recreation ordinance, stating the mayor appoints and removes individuals from the commission with council approval. He noted the five recent appointments approved by council, which do not include former Chairman Josh Johnson. The council does not have the authority to make that decision on their own, Willis contends. Willis added he believes the council made that decision based on misinformation.
“Not only did no council member speak to any member of the Park and Rec commission, no council member talked to me who I told them the month before that I was trying to get this straightened out,” Willis said. “Nobody did their research. They relied on the information that Andrew (Kida) put out there which was misinformation and now we’re in this boat.”
Willis was given two months to figure out the issues with the commission, Brightman said.
“Dave (Bowman) and I discussed with you in two months in a row about getting this problem solved,” Brightman said. “And you didn’t get back to neither one of us...What you were doing was you were long-terming it out. You were getting to the end of the turn.”
Willis contends he was given one month, not two months.
Bowman did not act on any information from Kida but acted based on information he dug up himself, Bowman said. Bowman thought because there were no meeting minutes submitted to council, except for one meeting, that there had only been one meeting this year, he added. Bowman previously apologized to Johnson for not contacting him prior to discussion and the vote to not approve Johnson’s reappointment to the commission last month but stands by the vote he made, he stressed.
Bowman later found there were agendas posted and meetings held but the minutes were never submitted to the council as required by ordinance, he said. The city cannot have a commission spending taxpayer dollars without reporting to the council and taxpayers what they are doing, he added.
Willis questioned if Bowman did research on why everything was the way it was with the commission and why things were the way they were financially.
“Did you investigate,” Willis asked. “I found out a whole bunch of stuff through all of this. A whole bunch of stuff. A whole bunch of behavior that is not becoming of people in a public place. Now we’re going to leave that alone for now because we do have an open investigation.”
Councilman Danny Weller questioned why the council was removing a volunteer from the commission. He noted how difficult it has been for the city to get volunteers.
“I thought our point was to go out and find members so we could have a complete committee and get some of this stuff on the road,” Weller said. “Now we sit and have arguments about who those people are. I don’t understand that.”
Bowman, Brightman and Varner all said they saw no reason to change their vote.
