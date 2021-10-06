CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved establishing a housing rehabilitation program committee.
The council voted 4-0 to establish the committee, which will consist of three selected community members to review and approve housing assistance applications from the low- to moderate-income housing fund, according to the resolution.
The city has created an LMI housing assistance fund through revenues generated from residential Tax Increment Financing, the resolution says. Iowa Code requires TIF-generated revenues associated with residential development be disbursed to qualifying applicants of LMI families as defined by Iowa Code, the resolution says.
“This would be creating a committee that requires council approval to create a committee,” City Administrator Andrew Kida said. “And I’m searching for a committee of three. And it really needs to be three individuals of trust... They’ll be entrusted with personal private information of people applying for these grants. And we certainly want to have some kind of control over that and not have it be one person within the city awarding these forgivable loans.”
Camanche residents applying for the assistance would need to qualify under the median income of both the city of Camanche and Clinton County, Kida said.
There are multiple improvements included in the proposed program guidelines, including plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, fire protection and carbon monoxide devices, insulation, storm windows and doors and elimination of leaks in a structural opening.
The proposed guidelines note the housing rehabilitation program will offer financial assistance to eligible applicants by providing $8,000 deferred loans. The amount due if the property is sold decreases by 20% each year for five years. After the fifth anniversary of the agreement, the $8,000 would be forgiven, according to the proposed guidelines.
Councilman Brent Brightman’s concern was the caliber of the group that will serve on the committee, he said.
“If they would accidentally leak something out, is there something we have in place as far as liability for the city not to get in trouble for one of these three individuals that potentially leaked out information,” Brightman asked.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis asked if they would be covered under the city’s umbrella policy. That would normally be the case, he said.
City Attorney John Frey said city counsel needs to check with the city’s insurance. There might be a special requirement if funds are pursuant to TIF dollars, he noted.
Councilman Marty Schnoor believes there are a lot of senior citizens who could take advantage of the program but may not want to go through the process, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.