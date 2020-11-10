CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a plan last week outlining proposed updates its trail system.
The council voted 5-0 to approve a trail plan submitted by City Administrator Andrew Kida. The City will dedicate funds from its annual budget to meet goals and will offset expenses with other sources of funding whenever possible, the resolution says.
Having a trail plan will allow the city to seek other sources of funding for improvements to the Mississippi River Trail, Kida said.
Citizen concerns made Kida look into improvements to the trail at First Street, he said. The city is aware of issues with distances between the street and riverside frontage of properties. There are no issues between the street and the non-riverside portions of First Street.
“There is a lot of right of way,” Kida said. “We will not be removing any trees. We will not be tearing up people’s driveways. We would be extending the road out four feet from the current lip. Maybe having to move one drainage collection area and that’s about it.”
Kida said the plan is long-term and is not something that will be completed overnight. Some portions can be done in the near future, and Kida wants them completed soon.
The first proposed upgrade to the Camanche trail system is the completion of a loop connecting the dead end stubs at South Washington Boulevard and Ninth Street across the water tower. The extension will be parallel to Highway 67 in the Department of Transportation right of way through the tree line.
The Mississippi River Trail leaves Triangle Park and proceeds down Second Avenue to Sixth Street, down Fourth Avenue to Second Street, down Sixth Avenue to First Street, up 11th Avenue to Third Street and reconnects to Washington Boulevard where it joins the bike trail.
Portions of the Mississippi River Trail streets and avenues have recently been replaced, and more portions are scheduled for repaving. Once the scheduled portions are complete, the city will have paved 50% of the Mississippi River Trail streets.
The plan would tie in the entrance of the Mississippi River Trail with the entire Camanche community, replacing standard sidewalk with a shared-use path along portions of Washington Boulevard. This would connect the four main parks in the city and a number of pocket parks, the plan says.
The proposed upgrades would add 3.75 miles of path, bringing the total loop of the bike path, Mississippi River Trail and other non-confirming path, to 8.5 miles, the plan says.
Multiple funding sources will supplement local investment in recreation trails. One source of funding is through the State, which maintains a Transportation Alternative Program fund which can be obtained through the Regional Planning Authority. The funding is an 80%-20% matching fund.
The State also operates a trail fund with a 25% match, the trail plan says. The awards are made in September of each fiscal year.
The plan also outlines several other funding sources, including local organizations such as Clinton County Development Association and other community organizations.
