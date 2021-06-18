CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council tabled resolutions this week that would have accepted public improvements of the Cross First Addition and approved the final plat for Cross Subdivision, Phase 2.
The city has not received the maintenance bond from the developer, City Administrator Andrew Kida said at this week's City Council meeting. The ordinance requires they provide the city a maintenance bond, Kida noted. There was an alternate way to do it but that option involves not issuing occupancy permits and there are currently occupancy permits in place, Kida said. One of the recommendations from city legal representatives was to approve the public improvements pending submission of the maintenance bond, Kida said.
"We've reviewed everything along the way," Kida said. "They've made all the corrections that we've asked for and we're satisfied with the public improvements. It's just a matter of them providing the documentation that shows over the next two years if something goes awry, there's money available to fix the mistakes."
If there is something that needs to be fixed prior to the city accepting the public improvement, the developer has to fix it, Kida said. The city has had issues along the way with the responsiveness, Kida said. When the city informs the developer of something that is going on that needs to be taken care of, it takes a long time to get information out of them and things are received at the last second that they want crashed through, Kida said.
Councilman Brent Brightman recommended the city table action on the resolution to accept the public improvements until the city receives the bond, he said.
"We have to continue to be at the wheel on this stuff," Brightman said. "We just can't let this stuff go because like you said, we've had issues like this before. It's taken so long to get stuff done out there. I would hate to see what would happen if we would just give them the bond or give them the approval to do this and then who knows when we're going to get the bond."
There have been issues from the beginning in trying to get things done, City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said.
"It's been out there for what, two years now, three years now basically without the public improvements being taken over," Solchenberger said. "So I don't know what another two weeks that that's going to cause any consternation from their standpoint. Everything is hurry up, it's hurry up and wait with them."
