CAMANCHE — Camanche Days continues today, with the annual parade set to begin at 11 a.m. Local volunteer John Goos will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.
The parade will start at Third Street and Fourth Avenue, travel west on Third Street to 11th Avenue, will turn toward the river to First Street, then travel east to the Camanche Marina.
Goos, a letter carrier for USPS in Camanche for 26 years, was a charter president of the Camanche Jaycees, coached Little League and girls softball, was on the Camanche School Board for nine years and a past president of the Camanche Bowling Association.
He has served on the Camanche Parks and Rec Committee and was on the Camanche Days Committee for 11 years, serving as president in 1985, the first year it was held in Platt Park.
He joined Camanche Kiwanis in 1995 and is a past president. He has served as co-chair of the Camanche Days parade along with Don (Dan) Lambert for many years.
“I love volunteering, not for the recognition, but just for the joy of serving,” Goos said. “It is very rewarding to me. Thanks to the Camanche Kiwanis for choosing me as the grand marshal, I’m very humbled.”
Other Camanche Days royalty includes King and Queen, Ken and Myrna Dann.
Ken’s grandfather, Melvin Sinkey, was the marshal of Camanche. His family lived in the log cabin built by the Boy Scouts. Ken was born in Camanche in 1934 and has lived here his whole life except when he joined the service. He is a United States Army veteran.
He worked at the roller skating rink as a teenager and made 50 cents a night unless he wanted to skate; then it was 35 cents.
He coached several youth Camanche baseball teams, was a member of the Camanche Men’s Bowling Association, served as president and worked many years in the Camanche Day’s beer tent. He is an avid follower of Camanche sports and continues to attend Camanche athletics and other school events.
Myrna has lived in Camanche for 63 years. She was a member of the Camanche Women’s Bowling Association and was its first president. For many years she worked the bake sale tent at Camanche Days for the Camanche Bowling Association. She worked at the Camanche polling sites and continues to attend Camanche school athletics and other events.
The couple’s two daughters, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren all live in Camanche.
This year’s Camanche Days Prince and Princess are Zach Erwin and Vanessa Brown.
Vanessa is the granddaughter of Chuck and Rose Duax. While in high school she participated in football cheer, basketball cheer, golf, speech, key club, choir and Camanche Days Teen Board. She will be attending Grand View University in Des Moines and will be studying secondary education in hopes to become a middle school teacher.
Zach is the son of Ben and Sarah Erwin. Throughout high school he was involved in football, basketball, baseball, track, golf, National Honor Society, 3.0 Club and Student Council. Zach earned basketball honors of Second team All-State and Elite All Conference. He played five seasons of baseball representing the Indians and Storm and earned Elite All-Conference and First Team All-District honors.
During his senior year Zach became the first player in five years to advance to the district golf competition. He will always be grateful for his time at Camanche schools and will be especially thankful for the state runs he was able to be a part of with the football, basketball and baseball teams, he said. Zach is looking forward to continuing his baseball career with the Kirkwood Eagles while he pursues a degree in business.
