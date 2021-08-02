CAMANCHE — After a one-year hiatus, the Camanche Days Festival will return to Camanche this week.
After canceling last year’s festivities due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and too many legal variables, Camanche Days will return to Camanche from Aug. 5-8.
The theme of this year’s event is Spirit of Camanche, with a focus on retiring the school district’s Indian mascot and introducing the Storm as the district’s new mascot.
The Camanche Days opening night festivities will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The festivities will include Coronation of the 2021 King and Queen and Prince and Princess scholarship winners and the Little Cuties Contest.
Event organizer Brenda Larkey said the Camanche Days Adult and Teen Boards recently selected Bob and Jerri Weber as the 2021 Camanche Days King and Queen. They were nominated by Shane Ralston. Jerri Weber served as the Camanche Days President in 1999 and Bob Weber served in the same capacity in 2001. They were selected as the Homecoming Grand Marshals in 1999.
Bob Weber was a 1963 Camanche High School graduate and was part of the first class to go to Camanche Schools in kindergarten through 12th grade. Bob Weber worked at Alcoa for over 38 years. Jerri Weber worked small jobs until finding a job she loved with the Camanche School District. The Webers helped Camanche students in the weight room for several years and opened their home for students during construction of the weight room.
Each year, the Camanche Days, Inc. Board sponsors a $500 scholarship for the prince and princess, who are students from the current graduating class. Dylan Darsidan and Mallory Good will be named the 2021 Camanche Days Prince and Princess.
Good plans to attend Black Hawk Community College to pursue an associates degree in physical therapy assisting. While at Camanche, Good was involved in track, cross country, golf and student council. She was a member of the 3.5 Club.
Darsidan plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa on a cross country and track scholarship. His major is currently undecided. Darsidan participated in cross country, track and basketball at Camanche High School. He was a three-time cross country state qualifier and individual state champion in 2019. He also was on two state-qualifying basketball teams and qualified for state track twice. Darsidan was a four-year 3.0 club member and on the high honor roll.
Darsidan will be an integral part of the Indian retirement ceremony, which is scheduled for August 6.
The Camanche Fire Department Pancake Breakfast originally scheduled for Aug. 8 was canceled due to a recent water leak at Camanche Middle School. A bags tournament has been added to the Camanche Days schedule. It will be held August 8.
A schedule of Camanche Days events can be found at the Camanche Days Festival Facebook page.
