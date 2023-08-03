CAMANCHE — After a year of preparation and weeks of fireworks fundraising, the 2023 Camanche Days Festival is set to kick off on Thursday afternoon.
Four full days combine music, contests and competitions, midway rides, food vendors, sales and shows to make a long schedule of entertainment. There are music acts every night on the main stage, including Random Tanner, Down 24, and Barefoot Free for All.
The Camanche Public Library is holding a book and bake sale, and there will be places to drop off donations for Resources of Camanche and the Book Bag Project all weekend.
The 3.5K Color Run takes place Friday night, with the Camanche Days parade kicking off Saturday morning. The annual Camanche Fire Department Pancake Breakfast is Sunday morning. The weekend wraps up with the annual golf tournament at Valley Oaks and then the fireworks display at 9 p.m. Sunday.
There is free admission to the grounds and free parking in the high school practice field across from Platt Park.
Thursday, August 3
• Beer tent, food Vendors, information booth open – 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
• Early Color Run shirt pickup – 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
• Carnival wrist bands – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• “Impact Tactical Laser Tag” – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
• Accepting nonperishable items for Resources of Camanche and back to school supplies for Book Bag Project all weekend – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
• Bingo tent – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• “Opening Night Festivities” – 6:30 p.m.
• Fireworks Drive Presentation
• New Sponsor plaques
• Little Cuties Contest announcements
• Coronation of 2023 King & Queen, Steve Cundiff & Dana Gilbert; Prince and Princess/scholarship award winners, Tytan Newsom & Arian Stowe; Little Prince and Princess Contest
• VIP Watermelon Eating Contest (MS) – 7:15 p.m.
• “Illy Boyz” (MS) – 7:30 p.m.
• “Random Tanner” (MS) – 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
• Grounds Close – 10 p.m.
Friday, August 4
• Friends of the Library book and bake sale (Camanche Public Library) – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Information Booth open – 1 p.m.
• Selling event memorabilia and cook books – 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Camanche Days Baking Contest – 3 p.m.
• Camanche Days Grass Volleyball, youth tournament – 3 p.m.
• Beer tent, food vendors, midway open – 4 p.m. – midnight
• Color Run shirt pick up (Camanche Public Library) – 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
• Pre-race yoga with Betty McCollough (Camanche Public Library – 5 p.m.
• “Impact Tactical Laser Tag” – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
• 2nd Annual Camanche Days 3.5 k Color Run (Camanche Public Library) – 6 p.m.
• Bingo tent open – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• Selling event memorabilia and cook books – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
• “Sammy B” (MS) – 7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
• “Down 24” (MS) – 8 p.m. – midnight
Saturday, August 5
• Camanche Days Grass Volleyball, adult tournament – 8 a.m.
• Camanche Days softball tournament – 8 a.m.
• Pre-parade grab n’ go breakfast (St. Mark’s Methodist Church) – 8 a.m.
• Friends of the Library book and bake sale (Camanche Public Library) – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Beer tent open – 10 a.m. – midnight
• Camanche Days Craft and Vendor Show – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Camanche Days Parade, Grand Marshals Robert and Stacey Reppert – 11 a.m.
• Food vendors open – Noon – 9 p.m.
• Pedal Pull sign in (MS) – 1 2:20 p.m.
• Camanche Days Pedal Pull (MS) – 1 p.m.
• Information Booth open – 1 p.m.
• Ice Cream Social (Camanche Historical Museum) – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
• Midway open – 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
• Bench Press Competition (ET) – 1 p.m.
• Team sign up for Kids Water Fight Tournament – 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
• Kids Water Fight Tournament – 2 p.m.
• Selling event memorabilia and cook books – 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• “Impact Tactical Laser Tag” – 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
• “Til Dawn Breaks” (MS) – 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
• “Sammy B” (MS) – 7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
• “Barefoot Free for All” (MS) – 8 p.m. – midnight
• Camanche Days Lighted Vehicle Parade (Camanche Marina) – 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
• Annual Camanche Days Fire Department Pancake Breakfast for MDA (Camanche Middle School) – 6 a.m. – Noon
• 1st Tee Off For Camanche Athletic Boosters 4 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament (Valley Oaks) – 6:30 a.m.
• Camanche Days Car Show (High School Practice Field) – 9 a.m. – noon
• Car Show judging – Noon – 1 p.m.
• Selling event memorabilia and cook books – Noon – 6 p.m.
• Bingo Tent – Noon – 6 p.m.
• Midway open, food vendors, beer tent, information booth – Noon – 10 p.m.
• Camanche Historical Museum open – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
• Carnival wrist bands – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• “Impact Tactical Laser Tag” – 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• Car Show awards – 2 p.m.
• “Toddler Trax” sign up ( — 4:30 p.m.
• “Toddler Trax” (ET) – 5 p.m.
• Bike drawings (MS) (child must be present to win) – 7 p.m.
• “The 38’s (MS) – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• Golf tournament awards (ET) – 7:30 p.m.
• 2023 Camanche Days Fireworks Display – 9 p.m.
• 10 p.m. – Grounds Close
