CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved two motions Tuesday in relation to Camanche Days, which is set to be held next month.
The Camanche City Council approved motions to accept the Camanche Days lease for Platt Park contingent upon the provision of proper insurance showing the city is named as insured on their policy and also submission satisfactory to Fire Chief Dave Schutte for approval of a fireworks permit and to approve a $3,000 donation from the city to Camanche Days.
This year’s Camanche Days event will be Aug. 5-8, event organizer Brenda Larkey said. The event had to be held the first weekend in August because Camanche Days needed to use a different carnival, according to Larkey. She said the carnival Camanche Days has used in the past went bankrupt last year due to COVID-19.
The theme for this year’s event is Spirit of Camanche, Larkey said.
”It’s kind of to do with the (Camanche School District) mascot change, I guess you could say,” Larkey said. “The first few days we’re focusing mainly on the Indian and the retirement of it. And then the second two days we’re focusing mainly on the Storm, the new mascot and going forward in the future with that.”
The fireworks fund-raising drive will be July 13 to July 30, Larkey said.
Camanche Days is still working on regaining its incorporated status, Larkey said. Last year, the organization was not aware it had lost its incorporated status.
Organizers are currently waiting for an answer from the state regarding Camanche Days’ status, Larkey said. Larkey noted Camanche Days will still be able to get insurance for the event even if not granted the incorporated status.
The first step of the reinstatement process is complete, City Attorney Randy Current said.
”I was advised that the State has stated they will accept the delinquent filings to reinstate it,” Current said. “And it was Brian Donnelly’s office’s hope that could be done within a week... But they are working on it and they do have the first step done where the State has said, ‘OK, we will accept the delinquent reports being filed late rather than starting with an all new corporation.’”
City Attorney John Frey said if they are not granted the incorporated status, they would need to file a declaration that they are presently functioning as an unincorporated association, Frey said. This is permitted by the code, Frey added.
”It sounds like if the official reincorporation, reinstatement does not occur, they have the option of declaring themselves to be an unincorporated association and proceeding in that manner,” Frey said.
City Clerk Toni Schneider said the city has not yet received certificate of insurance from Core-Vens. Larkey said she will make sure that arrives within the next week.
