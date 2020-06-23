CAMANCHE — Camanche Days organizers and Camanche officials discussed last week how Camanche Days might proceed without putting the city at risk for financial liability in regard to the coronavirus.
Last week, Camanche City Attorney Randy Current referenced a statute passed by state legislators two weeks ago that limits liability for businesses and individuals who are following guidelines and public health guidance unless an individual or entity acted in a reckless manner, with malicious intent or is trying to harm someone.
“I’m not too worried about the City of Camanche acting maliciously or intentionally trying to harm someone," Current said. “The reckless standard, they didn’t define it in this statute. But, basically, reckless means that you knew that our action was very likely to cause injury to someone and yet you went forward knowing full well that that was the most likely outcome. So it’s more than a negligence standard, but it’s not a standard that involves malicious behavior.”
The Legislature has taken action lessen the city’s liability, said Current, but he could not say the city has no liability if it holds Camanche Days in city-owned Platt Park.
City Attorney John Frey said last week that the most recent proclamation issued by Reynolds is set to expire June 25. The proclamation says festivals may be held if the gathering complies with all other relevant provisions in the proclamation and additional requirements.
“The additional requirements are social distancing,” Frey said. “That whoever is carrying on the event will ensure that leaves six feet of social distance between each group or individuals attending alone. The word is 'ensure'.“
Multiple other guidelines must be followed, Frey said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said the city will need to know how Camanche Days organizers will ensure social distancing and make sure people are six feet apart. This will most likely cause more policing from event organizers and security, Willis said. The city does not have the reserve officers available that Camanche Days has utilized in the past.
“I think the biggest issue right now is you guys ensuring that people are going to social distance and how you’re going to do that,” Willis said. “Because if you can’t, then we’re not going to take on the risk. ... That would be my two cents. And it’s not my vote. The council will vote on that. But I just don’t think if we can’t ensure that, then I don’t think it’s worth the city to take the risk. To test the new law, really.”
Camanche Days Representative Cory Snodgrass said the group is planning to put up signs at the exterior to make sure social distancing is in place. He said organizers will encourage people to bring their own sanitizers and masks and to stay home if they are sick.
Organizers will have masks available for purchase and will have a temperature gauge if someone needs their temperature check or feels ill, Snodgrass said.
The carnival has a plan in place.
Frey said people sometimes move closer together even if they are warned. Frey believes that if the attendees are warned to social distance and do not comply,event organizers would need to take some kind of action.
Reynolds’ proclamation states it is a misdemeanor to violate the proclamation, Frey said.
“So you get in a situation where somebody comes in and they refuse to social distance,” Frey said. “Now what are you going to do? Are you going to arrest them? And is that going to provoke unrest among the crowd? I don’t know.
"But those are the things that are potential issues. It may not happen and probably, given the people that live in Camanche, it’s not going to happen, but Randy [Current] has mentioned, well what if a group from one of the big cities is tired of being cooped up, sees we’re having a festival in Camanche, Iowa, and decides to come out?”
To comply with the requirement to ensure social distancing, organizers must make “some reasonable effort” to enforce it, Frey said. Organizers can't let it go if attendees say they are not going to practice social distancing.
Camanche Police Chief Colin Reid said he has “large concerns” about the police department’s ability to staff the event this year based on the requirements. He noted that other events in the area being cancelled.
“My concern is how many people are going to show up here, as the attorney stated, because there’s nothing else going on this summer, and can we handle that,” Reid said.
“I think about the Kiwanis parade. How would we social distance the parade? And then, just the number of people from outside of Camanche. It’s really concerning to me. I certainly can’t staff it with nine people," Reid said.
Snodgrass cited multiple other events scheduled around the same time as Camanche Days. Not many events are scheduled before Camanche Days, and the Jackson County Fair is scheduled for the same week as Camanche Days, he said.
Frey said guidelines from the Department of Inspection and Appeals indicate that the event sponsor must designate an appropriate number of staff to monitor and enforce established rules. Organizers are obligated to have a sufficient number of people dedicated to monitoring and enforcing the rules.
They must also establish secure entrances, Frey said.
“You can’t just have an open area where people can get in and out without being controlled,” Frey said. “And there has to be signage telling people who to report violations of the social distancing rules to.”
The city tabled an action item to renew Class B beer, outdoor service and Sunday sales as submitted by the Camanche Bowling Association for Camanche Days effective July 29. Camanche Days organizers will present a plan for the event to city officials.
