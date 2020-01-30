CAMANCHE — Camanche council members are mulling a request from Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte for two additional full time positions in the fire department.
During last week’s budget session, Schutte proposed that the council add two staff members to the fire department. Schutte said the increase would allow the department to have coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with the exception of sick time or paid time-off.
Councilman Brent Brightman, who is a volunteer firefighter with the department, projected that about 10 current members of the department will leave in less than 10 years. The department does not have people knocking the door down to volunteer, Brightman said.
In the future, the department will have fewer volunteers, and the volunteers who currently help run the department are burned out, Brightman said.
Councilman Paul Varner supported Schutte’s proposal for additional personnel. “Lack of personnel one night is what cost me my career,” Varner said. “So it does happen. And I don’t want to have to see that happen to our firefighters, either volunteer or paid.
“I think what you’ve come up with is a really good idea. And I would like to see us implement it,” Varner said.
Councilman Marty Schnoor questioned whether projected ambulance funding will remain at its current level in the future since the community is aging and young people not moving to Camanche.
“It’s going to be a burden on the taxpayers down the road if our numbers go down here, you know what I’m saying,” Schnoor said. “As far as having that money, you’re having all these ambulance calls right now and all that, but what I’m saying is wages are going to go up if you do hire two. I get it. I’ve worked my whole life. I get the hours you put in. It’s a burden.”
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said the city has the revenue sources to cover the increase staffing now. If the city doesn’t use the revenue for additional positions within the fire department it will spend the money somewhere else.
Willis raised concern about using money out of capital funds to fund the positions. Without capital funds, Willis said, the department would be $22,000 a year light. The city could cover the shortfall for three years with ambulance revenue backfill funds.
City Administrator Andrew Kida said the proposal for increased staffing may only be for three years. If the proposal doesn’t work out and is too burdensome on the city’s budget, the department will face retirements.
“You don’t have to worry about saying, oh we can’t afford to do this anymore,” Kida said. “You’ll have some people retiring from that. But I think the point is, the councilman’s (Brightman) trying to say, in five or 10 years you’re going to have to make this decision anyway, and you’re putting the burden even heavier going forward because you don’t have a plan in place to do it.”
The council needs to weigh the safety of the employees and the public when making a decision on the staffing increase request for the fire department, Willis said.
