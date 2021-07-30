CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council tabled action last week as it attempted to clarify the roles of the city administrator and the mayor.
Councilmen David Bowman and Brent Brightman previously met to eliminate conflicts in city ordinances regarding the roles of the city administrator and mayor, Bowman said at the city council meeting last week. Some portions of city ordinances were deemed no longer valid because they were superseded by a new ordinance, but the language of the old ordinance remained, Bowman said.
"We tried to clarify that," Bowman said. "And also, in our ordinance, we didn't have anything describing the role of the mayor. We deferred to state statute. So we wanted to clarify that."
Changing the ordinance is a process, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The change describing the functions of the mayor as a regular ordinance will be presented to the council at a future meeting, Kida said.
The city attorneys have not yet reviewed any proposed changes, City Attorney John Frey said. A legal review of the ordinance with options and suggestions would be another step before the ordinance came to the council for consideration, Frey said.
Councilman Danny Weller proposed two changes. He suggested the mayor appoint department heads for fire and police. He also recommended the mayor serve as the public spokesperson for the city.
The city currently has the benefit of a mayor who has the ability to dedicate the time and energy necessary to serve as the city's spokesperson, Councilman Paul Varner said. Down the road, the city could have a mayor who works 40 hours per week or has other duties preventing him from dedicating the time like the city administrator position could, Varner stated.
Weller said in the absence of the mayor it would fall on the city administrator, Mayor Trevor Willis said. If there is a case where the mayor does not have the necessary availability, the mayor would rely on the city administrator for oversight, Willis said.
"This is a team thing anyways," Willis said. "You guys, we're failing to see that. We're all, we're not seeing the whole team aspect of all of this. Let's just put it out there the way it is."
Brightman recommended the city administrator position serve as the public spokesperson for the city. If the city administrator is not available, the duty could then go to the mayor, Brightman said.
Varner supported delegating the authority to the city administrator because of availability. However, Varner added he sees no issue with both the city administrator and the mayor representing the city.
"As the mayor said earlier, a team effort," Varner said. "If the mayor and city administrator both want to represent the city, why not? What's the harm?"
Willis has suggested changes that he could not make as of last week's meeting "due to some other things going on which we're all well aware of."
The city tabled any action on the roles of elected officials. The item will show up on the next agenda, as all tabled items do, Kida said. Kida confirmed he would submit the current documents to legal counsel for review.
