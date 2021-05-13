CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council is considering how to fill the impending city sexton position vacancy due to a retirement.
The current city sexton intended to retire this year but decided to stay for an additional year, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said at a recent City Council meeting.
The current sexton typically works 25 to 30 hours a week during the summer and works very little during the winter, Kida said. The city usually has two-part time helpers who alternate weeks, assisting the sexton at about 20 hours per week.
“It’s becoming difficult to find part-time people to do that kind of work and to have that intricate and intimate knowledge of the cemetery and how to properly bury individuals and do that well and professionally,” Kida said.
Kida recommended the council consider bringing the cemetery operation under public works. This is not unheard of, Kida said. The sexton would provide additional assistance for public works for about 10 to 15 hours during the summer and almost all of the time in the wintertime, Kida stated. The cemetery’s budget would be incorporated under public works so 30% to 40% of the salary would already be accounted for, Kida said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis noted the city has had slow and steady growth over the past 16 years. The city has been fortunate to have some developers who have put money back into the community, he said. During this time, staffing has increased at city hall and within the police and fire departments, Willis said. The city has not kept up with public works staffing, with more full-time individuals in the department in the mid-1990s than today, Willis noted.
“To me, if you’re going to add full time to public works, you can’t drag them out for 30 hours a week,” Willis said. “Because what you’re going to do, what’s going to happen, is the people are going to say ‘OK, you got your public works guy but he’s spending 30 hours a week at the cemetery. So now we need another full-time guy to make up the difference.’ That’s my concern. I don’t think 10 hours a week in the summer is enough to justify making him a public works employee.”
The city would have a difficult time finding a part-time sexton, Kida believes. Willis suggested the city advertise for the position just to see what they get.
Public Works Director James Bornemann believes hiring someone in public works would be an expenditure well spent for the city, he said.
“Understaffed is probably not true,” Bornemann said. “But seeing what the future is with the two people that we have in waiting that could walk at any time. And I don’t mean that physically. They are just at a point in their life, they could retire whenever. And that experience going out the door, trying to look ahead.”
The City Council has not taken any action on the sexton position and will continue the discussion at a future council meeting.
