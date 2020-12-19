CLINTON — The Camanche DeWitt Coalition received approval for another 5-year grant to be used to help with the group’s initiatives.
Camanche DeWitt Coalition Project Coordinator Lauren Schwandt confirmed the organization recently received notice it was awarded the Drug Free Communities Support Grant. The organization’s previous 5-year grant is just ending, she said.
The grant is a federal grant that was funded in the 1990s and established to assist community coalitions that work to prevent substance abuse, Schwann said. The grant is for $125,000 per year for 5 years.
“It definitely helps us with promotional materials and doing publications that go out to media billboards,” Schwandt said. “Any kind of information to get substance abuse information out to the community. We also hold community events, have a parent education series and host national speakers.“
The grant requires the organization to comply with certain requirements, Schwandt said. She stated they have to do a core measure survey they send to the school districts every 2 years and comply with federal regulations, among other requirements.
Schwandt said the group is still holding meetings during the pandemic but is meeting virtually. She added the group is always looking for new members.
“We love all the community support,” Schwandt said. “We’re always looking for new coalition members to help with our mission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.