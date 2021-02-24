CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche continues to move toward implementation of a Low to Moderate Income assistance program.
The city’s Low to Moderate Income fund is derived from residential Tax Increment Financing, City Administrator Andrew Kida confirmed last month. The city is going to exceed $100,000 in the fund soon, Kida said last week. The city needs to start dispersing some funds, he believes.
Citing a Low to Moderate Income plan from Story City, an individual who qualifies can receive a $5,000 grant to go toward assisting in closing costs or money down toward their home, Kida said. The individual would need to qualify under the federal guidelines of Low to Moderate Income and provide the information to the commission, he added.
“The best thing to do is to form a commission that reviews these applications because you’re going to get them and they need to be awarded,” Kida said. “Sometimes you may get too many. Sometimes you may not get enough. So there will have to be a review process. And it’s best that a commission does that review process. Not an individual person. That just adds for more transparency.”
The committee could include a couple council members and a couple city employees or citizens, Kida said. The commission can be put together however the city desires, Kida added.
The city could also consider an $8,000 interest-free loan that devalues over five years, Kida said. If the individual stays in the house for five years after borrowing $8,000, then the loan is forgiven, Kida said. If the individual does not stay in the house for the full five years, they have to pay a percentage of the loan depending on how long they stay in the house.
The policy seems to be based on what the state once did on a statewide basis, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes.
Willis said the grant process for forgiving the $8,000 is better than requiring the individuals to pay back the loan. They may not have the ability to pay that back, Willis noted.
The goal is to identify qualifying individuals that need assistance based on their income to address issues at their house, whether it is a roof, water heater or other similar projects, Kida said.
“I think this is probably going to be a great program for seniors,” Kida said. “We do have quite a few seniors in our community. And some of them may not be able to afford to do these upgrades. And here’s an $8,000 opportunity if they’re going to be here for the next five years and you qualify, you might as well go ahead and do that.“
Kida anticipates the city will vote on motions to adopt the program in April or May and then start accepting applications. They can start funneling money out July 1, he confirmed. It is probably best to wait until October or November because that is when the city will receive the next round of property tax payments and the TIF payments.
“There’s enough money in the LMI fund right now to be able to handle it, I think,“ Kida said. “Because we only budgeted to spend $45,000 next year. And again, there will be more left over in the LMI fund at the end of the year. We can always spend more than the $45,000. We just have to amend the budget to do that.”
Councilman Paul Varner does not have any problem with the rehabilitation aspect of the program. However, he is not comfortable with the down payment aspect of the project.
“I don’t have any problem helping somebody get their house fixed up but I don’t want to be in the business of putting down payments down to buy a house,” Varner said. “That just don’t sit well with me.”
Willis noted the council does not have to utilize both options. It could just use the rehabilitation option, he said.
Kida will start working on the $8,000 forgivable loan portion of the proposal, he said.
