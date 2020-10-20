CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District is working toward starting multiple phases of building improvements after voters approved a bond issue last month.
Camanche School District voters approved the $13.4 million bond issue to pay for facilities improvements that address safety and security measures at the elementary building; construct, build, furnish and equip additions to the high school building; will remodel, repair, furnish and equip the high school building; and improve the site.
Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects said the current plan is to do the project in multiple phases. In the summer of 2021, the two secure entry projects will be completed. This includes remodeling at the high school, flipping a classroom to an office and an office into a classroom at the elementary school and the canopy main entry and facade improvements at the elementary school. The district is also planning to complete the high school bleacher replacement projects in the summer of 2021, Wolfert stated.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker believes this would be a perfect time to look at painting the walls in the gymnasium, resurfacing the gym floor and to consider replacing the gymnasium's roof.
“If we’re putting all the money into the gym, I think we need to coordinate that,” Parker said. “And so I’m looking at getting those taken care of in one fell swoop, if possible. But that would be a projects committee discussion.
Parker said the bleachers' cost is covered by the bond but other proposed improvements would not be funded by it.
Wolfert said the largest portion of the project will be the additions and renovations for arts and athletics.
He added there will be three groups that Bray Architects will be working with on a daily basis. A core planning team will meet biweekly and will operate as a conduit between the board and community while providing direction and feedback on ideas as they are brought forward, Wolfert said. The group will be supported by two subcommittees, one focusing on the performing arts and a second focusing on athletics and activities, Wolfert added.
“Our role as architect early in the process here is to listen,” Wolfert said. ”We’ve done a lot of that with you as a board. We hadn’t done as much of that to date with a lot of the direct users and stakeholders. And so we’re going to be doing a lot of that as we get the project rolling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.