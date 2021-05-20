CAMANCHE — After receiving feedback from the community, Camanche City Council members do not support implementing yard waste collection through Republic Services.
The city was considering providing yard waste collection after receiving a request from a community member. The proposed cost for the program from Republic Services would be $5 per month per household. The household would have been required to pay the fee whether or not it utilized the service. The yearly cost for the program was $105,000, Kida said.
Councilman Dave Bowman was concerned with having the citizens pay over $100,000 for a service that only half of them may use. He added he was contacted by several residents about the proposal and only one was in favor of the proposal. The rest were very opposed to the proposal, Bowman said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis confirmed all the feedback he received from residents was against the proposal.
“In all the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve had more calls on this subject than virtually any other one for whatever reason,” Willis said. “But my experience is I haven’t had anybody in favor of it. They’ve all been opposed.”
Councilmen Brent Brightman and Marty Schnoor confirmed all the residents they heard from are against the proposal.
Councilman Danny Weller also raised concern that Republic would only take what the container would hold. The proposal was to provide a 95-gallon rolling cart.
“Some people are naturally going to have more than that,” Weller said. “So what’s that going to do? Are they going to have to wait or are we still going to be doing stuff like we do now and taking our stuff down to the city garage. I don’t think we gain anything in it and I believe we just put more of a burden on the public.”
