CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has authorized use of American Rescue Plan funds for employee premium pay.
The council unanimously approved the resolution. The resolution calls for full-time employees to receive a one-time $1,000 payment for premium pay, part-time employees to receive a one-time $500 payment for premium pay and volunteer firefighter employees who responded to calls between March 3, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020, to receive a one-time $250 payment for premium pay.
The City of Camanche was allotted about $675,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government, City Administrator Andrew Kida stated at last week's City Council meeting. The city has already received about $327,000 in funding, he said.
"That funding is available for storm water, sanitary water and for premium pay for employees who worked through the pandemic. Provided critical infrastructure needs," Kida said.
There are limits and caps to what the city can do. The amount authorized in the resolution is far less than the cap, which is $23,000 per person of $13 per hour worked during the allotted time frame of the pandemic, Kida said.
The premium pay is also a way to reward staff for their work during the August 2020 derecho, he added.
"I'd like to point out, too, the importance of the work that all staff did during the derecho," Kida said. "All staff was out there helping out. Getting stuff done and putting themselves at risk. So this will be a small way to compensate for that."
The resolution states the city will allocate American Rescue Plan funds for premium pay to all current employees of the city as of Dec. 20 and former employees who worked for the city between March 3, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020. American Rescue Plan funding is authorized to fund premium pay for essential and front-line workers during city operations, the resolution notes.
