CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board approved a motion Monday for the Camanche School District to apply for a modified supplemental amount of over $238,000 due to an increase in certified enrollment.
The school board unanimously approved the motion to authorize Camanche School District’s administration to submit a request to the school budget review committee for a modified supplemental amount of $238,491 due to a certified enrollment increase over the prior year.
The district’s certified enrollment number increased by 33 students, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said. The certified enrollment weighted number for this school year is 845.1, an increase over last year’s weighted number of 812.1, Parker confirmed.
“One of the things we can do is apply to the state to receive a modified supplemental amount for additional funding to support that,” Parker said. “So bottom line, (School District Business Director and Board Secretary/Treasurer) Rox (Aude) obviously will be submitting an application but we definitely need board action to support that. The amount we would receive is $238,491, which would certainly be nice for the general fund.”
