CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a resolution late last week extending the severance pay date in City Administrator Andrew Kida's contract.
The Camanche City Council approved a resolution Sept. 30 extending the severance pay date in the city administrator's contract. The city administrator requested an extension of the severance pay date in his employment contract, the resolution says.
The first amendment to the city administrator employment agreement says the agreement between Kida and the city became effective July 1, 2019, for an indefinite term. The parties wished to amend the employment agreement, the resolution says.
The City deleted the final paragraph of section 12 of the employment agreement and amended the agreement to say that severance pay provisions will expire December 31, 2022 unless renewed or modified by agreement of the parties.
"If severance pay is paid under this agreement, no additional severance pay shall be due under ordinance 2-17-3," the first amendment to the city administrator's employment agreement says.
"Following expiration of this severance pay provision, without renewal or modification, severance pay will be due on termination of this contract by the Council, as provided by City Ordinance 2-17-3, or any amendments thereto."
The resolution is not final until signed by Mayor Trevor Willis, who was not at the Sept. 30 special meeting, City Clerk Toni Schneider said Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.