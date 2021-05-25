CAMANCHE — Costs are tracking slightly above budget for the Camanche School District facilities improvements, Randy Fuller of Estes Construction told the board at a recent school board meeting.
Camanche School District voters last year approved a $13.4 million bond issue to pay for facilities improvements that address safety and security measures at the elementary building; construct, build, furnish and equip additions to the high school building; remodel, repair, furnish and equip the high school building; and improve the site.
Fuller reported the project is currently tracking slightly over budget based on money the district agreed to spend on phases one and two of the project as well as the estimated cost for phase three, Fuller said. Phase three is the largest part of the project and includes work at the high school, Fuller said.
“We have been tracking the budget, the construction budget on that work,” Fuller said. “So what we have done is looked at the money we have agreed to spend on phase one and phase two. Then we are working on putting together, we’ve got an estimate together for the rest of the work for phase three. That was based on what we consider 50% construction documents. So the documents are pretty far along but there are still additional things that need to be flushed out in the scope. But it’s a pretty good start of where we’re at for cost right now. Based upon all of those factors, the budget is tracking just slightly over right now. Not enough to alarm us or raise any red flags at this point.”
This is in part due to the market conditions and fluctuations in material costs, Fuller said. They are trying to account for that and have incorporated it into the current budget, Fuller said.
“Based on where we stand right now with all of those costs, we’re feeling good about being able to keep the project in line,” Fuller said. “And we’re working on these things at a good point on the project so we can still make decisions and still keep the project in budget.”
Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects noted they are balancing the work of the project with the state of the budget. There are always budget constraints and it is not a negative thing, Wolfert said. It is their job to work with Estes and the project core planning team to continue to make sure they get as much scope as possible with the investment and that they are balancing durability issues and maintainability decisions with the overall scope in making sure to provide the best spaces possible for students and the community, Wolfert said.
“Credit to Estes,” Wolfert said. “Their team has continued to do a great job politely challenging some recommendations or suggestions we’re making. They’re looking out for the district and the taxpayers. And we respect that and are continuing to work with them on that.”
They will review a relatively significant list of potential ways to trim the project cost with the district core planning team this upcoming Monday, Wolfert said.
“We’re chipping away,” Wolfert said. “We’re not taking an ax to this project. It’s really just refining where we’re at. It’s not making major changes or concessions. So please don’t take any of this to be of concern. This is normal at the stage of development. It’s healthy because we have done a great job, I believe, looking and making sure that we’re working in the district’s best interest. But where we’re at in the process is pretty typical.”
The district’s core planning team and subcommittees continue to engage with the design and engineering team on making a lot of detail decisions, Wolfert said. They have made great advancements on the floor plan and have moved to the interior now, Wolfert said. The core planning team will see the final interior design proposal for the choir room, wrestling room, auxiliary gym and fitness center Monday, Wolfert noted.
The Camanche School Board in March approved the low bids for general trades, mechanical, electrical and bleachers for phase one of the district’s facilities improvement project. The total for the low bid was nearly $30,000 less than the estimates for this phase one work.
The school board in April approved the low base bid of $574,000 from Manatts for phase two of the facilities enhancement project for site work at the high school. The base bid came in $110,000 under the budgeted amount.
The district also approved a $75,000 bid from Manatts to add additional parking lot space in the northwest corner of school property and a $7,000 bid for a seal coat over the main entrance addition to the asphalt paving in that area. The two alternate bids combined were nearly $50,000 under the budgeted amount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.