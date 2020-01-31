Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.