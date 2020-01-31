CAMANCHE — During budget talks this month, Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte requested the city council consider add two full-time staff members to the fire department.
The Camanche Fire Department currently operates with three full-time staff, including Schutte, and volunteers. They have operated with three full-time employees since 2010. All three currently work 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Schutte asked the city to add two full-time firefighters, which will allow the department to cover 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, with the exception of paid time off and sick time.
If two full-time employees are added, two people would continue to work 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and three people would work rotating 24-hour schedules, Schutte said. A firefighter/paramedic would always be on duty.
“As a fire department, we have been tremendously blessed with great people, great volunteers,” Schutte said. “We have a great fire department. What I stand before you today asking you is to provide me with my greatest resource and greatest need,” he said.
“I need people to be able to run the equipment that we have now. We have power cots. We have ambulances. We have fire trucks. It takes people to push those puppies and provide that care and service,” Schutte said.
“So that’s your greatest resource, is people. You can buy brand new fire trucks all day long. We can buy all this stuff, but at the end of the day, if we don’t have people to operate them and go on these calls, it doesn’t do any good,” Schutte said.
The cost of hiring two full-time firefighter/paramedics would be about $196,790, according to Schutte. He proposed the city use funds from increased ambulance revenues, part-time paid on call (which would need less funds with the two full-time positions), Ground Emergency Medical Transportation funds, retiree health insurance savings, platinum savings and work comp savings to pay the additional salaries.
The city could also consider taking $40,000 from the $80,000 allocated in capital funds and bond for purchasing fire trucks and ambulances in the future, Schutte said.”One of the ways to try to come up with this money without increasing taxes would be, you could redirect some of the capital funding that we set aside to purchase ambulances and fire trucks,” Schutte said.”Right now we set aside $60,000 in fire and $20,000 in ambulance. And you could redirect some of those funds if you wanted to, if the council so desires. And then what you would do is bond for those items going forward.”
With all the funds coming from various sources, the city would have $214,640 to pay for added firefighters, Schutte said.
This would not include GEMT funding for fiscal years 2017 and 2018. Schutte estimated the city will receive $30,000 per year of additional ambulance revenues.
Camanche Police Chief Colin Reid has seen the police department increase from as few as four officers up to nine full-time officers since he took over as chief of police in early 2017, he said. Inadequate staffing adds to the stress levels of every employee, whether they have a call or not, Ried said.
When staffing was low in the police department, employees were stressed, less efficient, less safe and less productive. “I had the same experience and now I’m watching it across the parking lot from when these people are constantly coming back into work and back into work and not sleeping and then working all day,” Reid said.
“And then, you know the other thing that we have in this day and age that I talk about ... that I never experienced is the huge ask we have on our volunteers who also have full-time jobs,” Reid said. “And we’re asking them to come in in the middle of the night. And there isn’t that volunteerism where people are too busy or it’s not their priority. So that field keeps dwindling and the amount of folks that are volunteers that actually can respond or will respond.”
Reid said he doesn’t think the city can keep asking and expecting to fill the volunteer force at needed levels. “We need to hire folks,” Reid said. “That’s my opinion and that’s what I’ve seen.”
