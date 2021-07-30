CAMANCHE — The Camanche Fire Department's annual MDA breakfast is canceled this year.
Organizers said the cancellation is the result of damage sustained last weekend at Camanche Middle School, where a severe water leak caused water and electrical damage.
Organizers said that due to the damage, the school cannot host the breakfast. Organizers have searched for alternate sites, but have not been able to locate a suitable location to allow them to provide adequate service.
To get a refund, ticket-holders can stop down at the fire station during regular business hours with their tickets to turn them in. Any ticket money not picked up will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.