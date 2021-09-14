CAMANCHE — The Camanche Fire Department announced a 30-year service milestone this week for Lt. Jeff Hackney.
Hackney joined the Camanche Fire August of 1991, said Fire Chief Dave Schutte. He was promoted to lieutenant Dec. 6, 2006. He is certified as an emergency medical technician, firefighter I and II and in haz mat operations.
Hackney has also served as the fire department’s Vice-President. He recently retired from Archer Daniels Midland.
