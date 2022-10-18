CAMANCHE — The Camanche Volunteer Fire Department donated $16,000 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association from its fund-raising efforts for 2022.
The department, along with its honorary and junior members and friends of the department, conducted several activities to accumulate this total. The fire department held its 44th annual MDA pancake breakfast during Camanche Days, which served almost 1,000 people and raised $10,000. The drive-thru boot collection brought in $6,000.
“This year was the biggest year we have ever had for our MDA fundraising,” said Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte. “We were more than $4,800 higher than last year’s total of $11,200. The previous highest total ever raised was $14,000 in 2010.
“The people of Camanche and the surrounding areas do a great job of supporting all of the MDA fundraising activities held in Camanche every year. We would like to express our gratitude to all of those who support these events every year”.
The Camanche Fire Department has been raising money for MDA since 1957 and over the years has raised over $325,000 for the organization.
