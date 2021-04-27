CAMANCHE — The Camanche Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the next several months.
Hydrants will be flushed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., from April through October. They also will be flushed from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays.
Flushing is necessary to test and maintain the water system, according to a Camanche Fire Department press release. Residents may experience some low water pressure and discoloration during this flushing.
