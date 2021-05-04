CAMANCHE — The Camanche Volunteer Fire Department recently had its annual Installation of Officers Banquet at Central Fire Station to recognize officers and individual members for their accomplishments during the past year.
The Camanche Volunteer Fire Department is a combination fire department consisting of five full-time firefighter/paramedics and 26 volunteer firefighters. During the 2020 calendar year, the Camanche Fire Department responded to 704 calls. The total includes ambulance calls, fire calls, motor vehicle accidents with injuries, mutual aid calls, service calls and illegal burns.
Following the dinner, the new officers for the upcoming year were announced as follows: Chief Dave Schutte; 1st Assistant Chief Jeff Moore; 2nd Assistant Chief Duane Wiese; Capt. and President Greg Nelson; Capt. Jim Sowle; Lts. Jeff Hackney, Jordan Moore and Eric Dau; Vice President Eric Dau; Secretary/Treasurer Jesse Baughman; Trustee Brian Wernick; and Works & Projects Committee members Kevin Decker, Todd Powers and Jordan Moore.
Special Awards of Recognition
The Aubrey Wilson Memorial Award for Volunteer of the Year 2020 was presented to Mike Burmahl.
The award is named after late Fire Chief Aubrey Wilson, a 30-year member of the department, who died in February 2006 after battling cancer. The award is presented each year to a volunteer who exhibits the strong qualities and characteristics that Wilson was known for – being a dedicated volunteer, responding to a high volume of calls, going above and beyond the normal call of duty and being an overall great member of the department. This is the 13th year for the award.
Burmahl joined the department in May 2019. He received his Firefighter 1 in September 2020. He recently completed his certification as an EMT. He went on 153 calls last year, which was second on the department.
Years of Service Awards
Jesse Baughman - 15 years. Baughman joined the Camanche Fire Department on March 15, 2006. She is a state-certified EMT. She is also state certified in Firefighter 1. She has served as the fire department’s secretary/treasurer since 2010. She is the second female honorary member in department history, alongside Tish Smith, who was voted the department’s first honorary member in 1961. For years, Smith took emergency calls at Tyler’s Grocery Store. Baughman is the first woman who actually served 15 years on the line as a firefighter and EMT.
Kevin Decker - 20 years of service. Decker joined the department Nov. 1 2000. He is certified as an EMT and FF 1. He has served on the Works and Projects Committee since 2007. He has spearheaded numerous station projects in his time as chairman of the Works and Projects Committee, most recently the installation of the department's bench in the vestibule, the front office renovation and counter installation in the gear-washing area.
Top Volunteer Responders for 2020
10th - 54 calls - Eric Dau.
Ninth - 60 calls - Todd Powers.
Eighth - 75 calls - Cory Snodgrass.
Seventh - 78 calls - Tony Blomme.
Sixth - 80 calls - Duane Wiese.
Fifth - 104 calls - Joe Snodgrass Junior Firefighter.
Fourth - 122 calls - John Lund.
Third - 135 calls - Tom Franklin.
Second - 153 calls - Mike Burmahl.
First - 157 calls - Brian Wernick.
