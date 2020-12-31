CAMANCHE — Two Camanche Fire Department personnel reached milestones with the department this year.
Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte announced this week that Assistant Fire Chief and Paramedic Jeff Moore has served 30 years with the Camanche Fire Department. Moore joined the fire department as a volunteer in 1989 an became an arson investigator in 2005. He was hired as a full time firefighter and paramedic for the city in 2010.
Moore has served as Assistant Fire Chief since 2012.
Lieutenant Eric Dau reached a 20-year service milestone with the department in 2020, Schutte said. Dau joined the department as a volunteer in 1999. He became a paramedic in 2006 and arson investigator in 2011.
Dau was promoted to lieutenant in 2018.
The Camanche Fire Department's installation banquet was canceled due to COVID-19. The department planned to give awards at its annual Christmas party, but that was also canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.