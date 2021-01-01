CAMANCHE — Firefighter and emergency medical technicians Tom Franklin and Brian Wernick were named the Aubrey Wilson Memorial Award Volunteers of the Year for 2019.
The award is named after former Fire Chief Aubrey Wilson, who died of cancer in 2006, the Camanche Fire Department said. Wilson was a member of the department for more than 30 years, most of that as a volunteer basis.
Wilson’s participation, training and dedication went way above and beyond just answering calls, according to a press release from Fire Chief Dave Schutte. He contributed to the department in many other ways, always helping with extra events and training, Schutte said.
The award was created to remember Wilson and recognize individuals with similar qualities.
The awards would have been given at the department’s annual installation banquet in May, but the banquet was canceled this year due to COVID-19, Schutte said.
The awards were then scheduled for the December Christmas banquet, but that was also canceled.
Franklin joined the Camanche Fire Department in 2014, Schutte said. He is a certified Firefighter 1 and EMT. He participated in 120 calls in 2019, the press release says.
Franklin is willing to take on additional work for the department and has done an outstanding job running the Camanche Fire Department Facebook page, Schutte said. He is willing to cover other duties, including football games and special events, according to the release.
Wernick joined the Camanche Fire Department in 2007. He is also a certified Firefighter 1 and EMT.
Wernick participated in 170 calls in 2019. He steps up to participate in extra events, such as the MDA fundraising, drive-thru trick or treat, football games or driving the fire truck at a special event, the press release says.
Wernick sets a great example for everyone in the department, Schutte said.
