CLINTON — Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida is suggesting the city consider adding items to the capital improvement plan, including establishing a Tax Increment Financing district.
Kida proposes the city start working toward creating a Tax Increment Financing district along Washington Boulevard. This is a way to spur economic development along Washington Boulevard and redirect the future of how the commercial gateway happens, Kida said.
“It’s not like the way we’ve used TIF before with residential,” Kida said. “This is something where if you create the boundaries of a TIF district and you have a project to happen and it’s going to be if it’s a multi-million dollar project, you can borrow against that projected TIF revenue that comes in to assist in that project happening. And you can then filter that to other properties within the TIF district to help spur economic development in those other properties as well. I think it’s certainly something worthwhile in investigating.”
Kida noted there is always some expense in establishing a TIF district and creating the legal document but said he has done “a lot of the leg work” already. He believes he can continue to do much of the additional work so the city is not paying consulting fees.
He confirmed that if the city creates a TIF district, the 20-year clock starts once the first project is underway.
“You establish what your boundaries are going to be, make sure everything is eligible and designated for economic development,” Kida said. “And you have the framework in place. So then you start getting that information out to developers and say ‘Hey, this is ready to go’ so when you do have that project come to you, that’s when you start running.“
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said establishing a TIF district is a great idea for development. The problem is it requires developers willing to put the time, effort and money into developing the TIF district, he said.
“It’s going to take a big money startup to get this thing going,” Willis said.
The city will also need to look at eventually getting a new well, Kida said.
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said the city currently has one really good producing well, which he described as the city’s workhorse well. He noted the city has three other wells that produce as much as the best well. He believes it would be in the city’s best interest to get another well that produces similarly to the city’s best well so the city can alternate the wells and have another good backup.
“I think it’s imperative that we look at planning for a new well sometime in the future,” Solchenberger said. “And it’s not going to be an inexpensive venture to do that but I think it’s something that’s necessary in order to make sure that you’ve got another well. Because number six isn’t getting any newer either. But it’s a good well. It’s been performing well for years and it should continue to do that. But it’s good to look ahead because, like I said, those other three have had some issues in the past. I think it’s something good to put on your radar.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.