CLINTON — The leaders of two Gateway-area police departments are retiring.
Camanche Police Chief Colin Reid and Fulton, Illinois Police Chief Dave Bartels both are retiring from their positions. Bartels’ retirement is effective Dec. 28. Reid’s last day of service will be April 27.
Bartels has served in the Fulton Police Department for the last 13 years, and has been the police chief for the past three years. He has served in various capacities in law enforcement for 45 years.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Bartels said. “It will be strange not to be a sworn officer, which I’ve been my whole adult life. But I’m ready.”
Reid was hired as Camanche’s police chief in early 2017. In his retirement letter, he said he has been honored to serve as the police chief.
“I can’t say enough. It’s been an honor and a privilege,” Reid said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “I’ll be here a few more months but I just want to thank everybody for all their support.”
