CLINTON — The Clinton Humane Society on Wednesday received a donation in the amount of $1,090 raised by Kendell Riley of Camanche for her fifth birthday.
“She was so proud of herself,” Kendall’s mother, Kristin Riley, says.
The Clinton Humane Society, at 1473 Main Ave., is a non-profit animal shelter supported by fund-raising efforts, grants, sponsors, and donations from the community.
Even after renovations that expanded the facility to add nine new kennels, Operations Manager Jennifer Gerdes says the dog side of the shelter has been over capacity since the COVID pandemic.
On the cat side of the shelter, conditions aren’t any better.
“We had a hoarding case brought to us in February from the police,” Gerdes says. “So we went from 88 to 170, like, overnight. It’s been a really, really rough few months, that’s for sure.”
Kendall’s donation will give the shelter the ability to spay and neuter almost 44 of those cats and vaccinate about 150 animals.
She’ll also sponsor two cages for a year through the shelter’s “Adopt-A-Cage” program, one cat cage in honor of her birthday and one dog cage in memory of a past family pet.
Her donation will contribute to the daily care, feeding, medication and vaccination needs, spaying and neutering of the animals in those cages.
“And she did it for us last year,” Gerdes says, “bless her heart.”
After a stray cat was found to be living in the Riley family’s garage early last year and it was decided they couldn’t keep it, Kristin brought it to the shelter.
Kendell wondered about who was going to feed it, the question greatly upsetting her until Kristin brought up the idea of raising money for her approaching fourth birthday to help ensure the cat would be taken care of and ease her daughter’s mind.
A donation of $450 in cash that’d been sent in birthday cards, plus enough cat and dog toys and treats to nearly overflow the laundry basket they were presented to the shelter in, inspired others in the community to add to, or even double, Kendell’s donation in her name.
This year, Kristin made her Venmo account available to receive donations, which they began collecting eight weeks prior to Kendell’s birthday April 22.
Kendell’s grandfather, as he did last year, contributed a large donation, as did a provider at MercyOne Hospital who contributed $100.
Kristin says Kendell is now in preschool and becoming more familiar with the concept of money.
“She didn’t really care about the money once we got there,” Kristin laughs, “because she knows that she could get the cats out [to play].”
Next year, she says, they’ve already decided that they’ll do it again.
To adopt or sponsor an animal, or to contribute a donation to the Clinton Humane Society, visit the shelter at 1473 Main Ave. Additional information can be found online at ClintonIowaHumaneSociety.org.
The public is invited to “Cruisin’ 2 the Rescue,” one of the shelter’s three major fundraisers held throughout the year.
The sixth annual classic car show will be held on the Humane Society grounds Saturday, May 20.
Register at the shelter ahead of time or on the day of the event between 9 a.m. and noon.
The show, free to attend, will be from noon to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.