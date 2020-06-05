CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council is planning its first in-person meeting since pandemic restrictions were put in place.
The city announced this week it will hold in-person meetings beginning June 16 at the Camanche Community Center, 323 Ninth Ave. The space will accommodate proper social distancing guidelines. Masks are not required. The city will make some disposable masks available for public use if people want them.
The city will attempt to live stream the meeting on its YouTube Channel. The council will experiment with the interactive options on YouTube but cannot assure chat responses will be addressed during the meeting. The city said watching the meeting on YouTube should be considered for monitoring purposes only and not expected to be interactive. The YouTube channel can be found by searching City of Camanche on YouTube.
City Administrator Andrew Kida on Tuesday said with utilization of YouTube, the city will not use the Free Conference option, which the city has been using since moving to virtual meetings. He said utilizing both options would cause too much feedback.
“I also did some work at the community center,” Kida said. “If council’s OK with it, I am perfectly comfortable with moving our meetings to in person at the community center. The internet is capable enough and I have set up a YouTube live stream for the City of Camanche so people will be able to observe the meeting if they want to just observe the meeting.“
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said he and Kida have been discussing how and when to start having public meetings. He said if there is no participation in the room the city can consider going back to virtual meetings until the city hall expansion is completed.
Kida said in order to have electronic meetings, a state of emergency will still need to be in place.
“Once they’ve lifted the estate of emergency, then it’s hard to justify having the electronic meetings,“ Kida said.
Willis also cited the timeline of the city hall construction, stating the city will either have to have virtual meetings or meet in a different location when the construction is taking place. Kida said for a short period of time it is not a big deal to put up tables and chairs to hold the meetings at a different location.
