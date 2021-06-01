CAMANCHE — After 13 years of going to school every day – excluding summer vacations – seniors of Camanche High School will change their routines, Abby Determan told her classmates Sunday.
“Today marks the end of the normal,” Determan said. The students will go their separate ways and begin new, adult routines, said Determan, one of four valedictorians for the 73-member class of 2021.
Value your time, said co-valedictorian Christopher Dorsey. Time is limited, so don’t waste it. “It doesn’t stop or slow down for anyone.”
“Whatever you plan on doing, do it with passion,” Dorsey said.
When children are told that their school days will be gone in the blink of an eye, they don’t believe it, said Isabella Sager, another valedictorian. But it’s true.
Sager grew up with the teenagers sitting in neat rows of white folding chairs on the football field Sunday afternoon, she said. “You guys are my childhood.”
Go out and do great things, Sager encouraged her classmates, but don’t forget each other. “Remember this family,” she said.
Throughout their lives, the graduates have seen many endings. Each ending was followed by a beginning. “I do not like the endings,” said Sager. “Cherish these moments while you are in them.” It’s these moments that make this ending so hard, she said.
Public speaking class did not prepare Katera Scott for her graduation speech, the co-valedictorian told the audience as she fixed the shoe she was in danger of losing on her way to the podium.
Things have never gone as planned, said Scott. Students changed their majors, didn’t qualify for state, didn’t land the role in a play that they wanted.
COVID really messed things up, Scott said.
But now, as the graduates look at the last 18 years of their lives, the bumps don’t seem so big, Scott said.
These bumps will continue throughout their lives, Scott told the seniors. But that doesn’t mean they’ve failed. They can’t give up. “We’re gonna kick some butt out there.”
Math teacher Kris Dorsey, the commencement speaker, told the graduates to work hard and be nice, not only in their jobs but in marriage, in parenting. You don’t have to agree with people, but be nice, he said.
Principal Carrie Lane told the students they are always welcome back. “You’re never alone with this community,” she said.
The class of 2021 is the last to use the team name Camanche Indians. The school board voted to change the name for the next school year to the Chargers, the Storm or the Wolves.
The board will make a final decision this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.