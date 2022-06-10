CAMANCHE — Speak Out Against Suicide’s outreach coordinator said Friday the organization is available to assist anyone who wants to talk after the deaths of three Gateway-area residents occurred within a 24-hour time span this week.
“Right now, we’re just kind of blown away,” Speak Out Against Suicide Outreach Coordinator Shawn Felts said Friday. “When we usually post things on our page, you get a few shares here and there. But we’ve been getting lots and lots of shares but not anybody coming in, so that’s kind of concerning.”
Suicide is a leading cause of death in the U.S., with the rate of about one death every 11 minutes, according to the CDC. The CDC also reports that nearly 46,000 suicides were recorded nationwide in 2020.
"Some people want to deal with things right away, some people kind of hold it in, and then some people, you know, it might not be until after the services of these folks, you know? We just don’t know when we’re going to be needed, and we just want everybody to know that we’re here," Felts said.
Three of the other women who are part of Speak Out Against Suicide have been away on vacation this past week, and two others work during the day, so Felts has been putting in a lot of hours at the organization’s headquarters at 1805 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche, doing everything she can think of to help the community.
That includes setting up open counseling through the Camanche School District at the end of the week, reaching out to all three families, providing resources to any local businesses who’ve sought them, and consistently posting about the warning signs of suicide, available resources, and other helpful information on the organization’s Facebook page.
Felts makes sure to pay attention to her own emotional and mental health as well, deciding to engage in her own form of therapy by taking a little time recently to paint the light fixtures outside of Speak Out Against Suicide’s building. While doing so, she said she received numerous honks from people driving by and waving to her. Only five or six people, however, have actively sought her care.
“Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad,” Felts says, recognizing the fact that people process difficult things at different rates. “I just really don’t know how to feel about it.”
Those who have accepted Felts’ help, though, have responded well. The families of the deceased have thanked her for being there for them.
Felts is planning to do a live Facebook post, possibly on Monday before funeral services have started – a crucial time when support will be needed, Felts said.
Speak Out Against Suicide was created nine years ago as a way to help others before they attempted to take their own life. The group works to increase awareness about suicide and to reduce the suicide rate.
Speak Out Against Suicide offers in-house, one-on-one support and but also can provide assistance by phone, text or email and leads several in-house support groups. They work to eliminate the stigma and any negative judgment associated with suicide prevention, depression and grief support and do this by providing education to increase awareness and support to those in need, as well as provide further resources.
Felts encourages anyone who would like to cry and scream, talk about absolutely any topic, or to just simply have someone to sit next to them for a while, to visit the organization’s headquarters or contact them by phone at (563) 259-8255.
Help can also be reached by calling one of the phone numbers listed below:
• National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255.
• Eastern Iowa Crisis Line 1-844-430-0375.
• Your Life Iowa 1-844-775-9276.
• Drug & Alcohol Crisis (Illinois) 1-855-656-0263.
• Mental Health Crisis Line (Illinois) 1-844-549-4266.
