CAMANCHE — The Camanche Parks and Recreation Commission will look at forming a process to better handle individuals interested in making donations to Camanche parks.
Citing Aug. 16 Parks and Recreation meeting minutes, Councilman Dave Bowman at Tuesday's city council meeting noted a discussion about a woman who wanted to make a donation. There was apparently some confusion and frustration about the donation, Bowman said.
"I wanted to see if we can get that comment clarified because it appears like she was trying to make a donation and got blown off," Bowman said.
When the woman called city hall to make a request to donate, City Administrator Andrew Kida turned over the request to the previous Park and Recreation Commissioner and to Mary Seely, who was working with Hometown Pride at the time, Kida said. Kida explained to them what was going on and gave them contact information, Kida said. From then on, it was in their court, Kida said.
Originally sent in 2019, the check sat at city hall for a year prior to the city returning the check, Kida said.
Bowman's understanding is the woman sent another check that went to Hometown Pride, which plans to do something to Platt Park in Camanche, Bowman said.
This was a recommendation from the Park and Recreation committee to take the funds to Hometown Pride, Councilman Danny Weller said.
Current Parks and Recreation Commission member Kim Willis, appointed to the commission in late July, believes it is a smack in the face and kick in the gut for someone to want to make a donation in memory of their loved one and get blown off, she said. Individuals hired or volunteering from the city have no right to do that to someone, she believes. Someone needs to be held accountable, she said.
"My thought process is is so we have people that could potentially want to donate to the city and we're just blowing them off," Willis said. "Nobody's following through. Nobody's doing anything. Somebody's blaming somebody else and the other person's blaming somebody else. I mean is that what we want to do as a city and is that what we want people to know Camanche as a city?"
The matter was turned over to the Park and Recreation Commission because the donation request related to something to be done with city parks, Kida said.
"With consistency, the billing clerk, city clerk contacted the chairman of the Park and Recreation Commission if something was going to be done," Kida said. "And I think they talked about it in a few meetings. And nothing was done and nothing was done and we sat on a check for a year consistently letting the Park commissioner know something was to be done and nothing was done. So we returned the check."
Kida can blame the Park and Recreation committee but there are other things Kida made decisions on for the committee, Kim Willis said.
"It doesn't matter who's fault it is as far as Park and Rec never did anything about it," Willis said. "You are the city administrator. It is your job to make damn sure that citizens of Camanche don't feel like crap when walk away."
Willis contends Kida let the woman walk away in June when there was no Parks and Recreation committee, she said.
The woman's donation efforts were treated poorly, Bowman believes. He is pleased to hear she was able to get the funds to the Hometown Pride Committee, he said.
Kim Willis questioned how the city will fix this issue going forward. The next person may not want to come back and give another donation, Mayor Trevor Willis said.
"When you blow them off for so long, they're not all of them, probably 90% of them, are not going to come back and still donate something," Trevor Willis said.
There is a process to be improved, Bowman said.
The finger pointing at people is unnecessary, Councilman Brent Brightman said. A mistake happened and the city needs to figure out a way to move forward, he said.
"That's all we got to do. So let's come up with a process," Brightman said.
The Park and Recreation Commission intends to put the matter on a future agenda to try to form a plan.
