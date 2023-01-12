CAMANCHE — Camanche High School recently received the designation of being a Heart Safe School through University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and Project ADAM: Iowa Heartland.
Project ADAM helps schools nationwide implement programs to make automated external defibrillators readily available by preparing schools for a cardiac emergency through emergency response plans, staff CPR and AED training, and sudden cardiac arrest awareness education.
To date, Camanche joins Iowa City as the first two districts to achieve the Heart Safe School distinction in the state of Iowa. Becoming a Heart Safe School is one more way to keep the students and staff safe at Camanche, said Josh Davis, Camanche High School associate principal. Statistically, about 7,000 children and adolescents in the United States experience sudden cardiac arrest each year.
Davis and Amanda Hoershelmann, school nurse, led a team of educators at Camanche High School through a series of drills and CPR certifications. They also do routine checks of their on-site AEDs to make sure everything is in compliance.
Program coordinators at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital offer an initial phone review, as well as a written review of the school’s current cardiac emergency action plan and an onsite emergency drill. A comprehensive EAP may save the life of a student, staff member, parent, or visitor who experiences sudden cardiac arrest.
What is Sudden Cardiac Arrest?
Sudden cardiac arrest happens when a child or adult experiences a sudden collapse because of ventricular fibrillation. This disorganized heart rhythm causes the heart to suddenly stop beating normally, and blood does not pump through the body. Because blood isn’t reaching the lungs or brain, the person suddenly passes out and becomes unresponsive with no pulse and abnormal or no breathing.
Warning signs of possible SCA risk
• Discomfort, pain, or pressure in the chest during or after exercise
• Fainting, nearly fainting, or seizure-like activity during or after exercise, emotion or surprise
• Excessive, unexpected and unexplained fatigue or shortness of breath with exercise
• Skipping or racing heartbeats
• Family history of sudden death before age 50 or heart abnormalities
How is SCA treated?
An automated external defibrillator is a device that looks for a shockable heart rhythm and delivers a shock only if needed. It is small, portable, automated, and easy to operate. Voice prompts give instructions, and the AED will not shock someone unless it is needed. Successful resuscitation depends on treatment with CPR and an AED within two to three minutes of the person’s collapse.
For more information about the Project ADAM: Iowa Heartland program, visit https://uihc.org/childrens/services/project-adam-iowa-heartland
Project ADAM, which stands for Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory, began in 1999 after the death of Adam Lemel, a 17-year-old Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, high school student who collapsed and died while playing basketball. Adam suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in which ventricular fibrillation occurred, a condition in which the ventricles cannot pump blood into the body. Defibrillation with use of an AED could have saved his life. His parents, Patty and Joe, collaborated with Children's Wisconsin to create this program in Adam's memory.
Project ADAM unites healthcare systems across the nation to promote and support implementation of Heart Safe Schools.
