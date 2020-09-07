Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.