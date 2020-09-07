CAMANCHE — The city of Camanche will increase its electric franchise fee to 2%, an action the council approved last week.
The Camanche City Council voted 4-0 last week to approve an ordinance amending the City Code of Ordinances by amending the electric franchise. The ordinance says a 2% franchise fee is imposed on and should be collected from the electric customers of MidAmerican Energy Company receiving service and located within the corporate limits of the city.
The franchise fee will be imposed on the gross receipts minus uncollectible accounts generated from sales of electricity and distribution services, according to the ordinance. The ordinance says MidAmerican Energy will begin collecting franchise fees on or before the first company billing cycle of the first calendar month following 90 days of receipt of information required of the city to implement the franchise fee, the ordinance says.
The ordinance says MidAmerican Energy Company has no obligation to collect franchise fees from customers in annexed areas until and unless ordinances have been provided to MidAmerican Energy by certified mail. MidAmerican Energy is not under any circumstance required to return or refund any franchise fees that have been collected from customers and remitted to the city, the ordinance says. The ordinance adds that city accounts are exempted.
The city is increasing franchise fees from 1% to 2%. The city during its budget session discussed that the enactment of franchise fees in Clinton affected Camanche’s local option sales tax that was received for the electric utilities in Clinton, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The City of Camanche received a portion of the 1% local option sales tax, Kida stated. He added the City of Camanche would be losing about $40,000 in local options sales tax revenue.
“Putting a 2% fee on the electric utility instead of the 1% that we already had would bring in about the same amount of money,” Kida said at an August council meeting. “So we’re replacing that lost local option sales tax revenue from Clinton with this additional one. It’s an additional 1% onto the electric franchise fee.”
