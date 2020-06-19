CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche has approved a pay increase for Police Chief Colin Reid.
The Camanche City Council on Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a second side letter to the police chief contract for the contract ending June 30, 2022. The side letter says the contract is a 2-year contract beginning July 1. The salary approved for fiscal year 2021 is $80,500. The letter provides that the salary will increase to $82,512.50 the following year.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida recommended the salary increase. Kida said the increase will bring Reid closer to the salary of Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte. Schutte’s approved salary for fiscal year 2021 is $83,180.52.
“He’s been an exemplary employee and civil servant to the city,” Kida said. “He’s done a tremendous job with our police force. And the way they’ve handled the last three years, but more specifically the last six months, is just amazing. And it’s his leadership that’s done it.”
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis referenced the situation Reid inherited when he took over as police chief. He added the last year has been challenging.
“The things that the chief has done while being short-staffed are pretty incredible if you ask me,” Willis said. “And being able to keep the city safe going through the things that we’ve gone through with resignations and all the other stuff that we’ve had to go through. Council’s aware that we’ve had some pretty healthy issues with the police department over the last year. And I would agree with Andrew, I think that moving him a little bit closer to Dave (Schutte), I think, is appropriate.”
Reid has served as the city’s police chief since 2017.
