CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council unanimously approved a professional services agreement last week relating to the storm sewer master plan.
The council voted 5-0 to approve a professional services agreement with Shive Hattery for the storm sewer master plan at a cost of $45,000.
Shive Hattery will conduct an analysis and provide the council a cost for the improvements to give the council an idea what direction it may want to go, City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said.
The city can use American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the work, City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
"That's kind of the intent of that money being available is for cities like us who haven't been addressing those issues," Kida said. "Because, frankly, we're getting $650,000.
"That's not going to solve any one of our infrastructure issues," Kida said, "but using that funding to help us identify where we need to go is certainly within the capacity of those funds."
Kida referenced a stone catch basin that the city previously identified at city hall that had crumbled apart as they dug it out. Kida suspects there may be quite a few more in the city of which city officials are not aware, he said.
"Based on the info we got from the first manhole storm sewer we jetted and uncovered, the problem is probably much bigger than $650,000 would take care of," Kida said.
The City, in hiring Shive Hattery, hopes to identify what its issues are and the best practice for prioritizing the issues to move forward, Kida said.
Shive Hattery will, according to its proposal, conduct a field review of the system, assess the condition of manholes and intakes, conduct a hydraulic analysis to delineate drainage areas and existing piping systems and record data to reflect existing drainage infrastructure in the model, Kida said.
