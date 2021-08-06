CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved hiring Brittney Parks as a police officer with the Camanche Police Department.
The Camanche City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve hiring Parks as police officer, third class. Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis delivered the oath of office after passage of the resolution.
Parks will begin as a police officer under probationary office with a salary of just over $58,000, the resolution notes.
Camanche Police Chief Rich Schmitz said they have an academy slot for Parks reserved Aug. 30. She will have an agility test in Ames on Aug. 9, he said.
