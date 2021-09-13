CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved two resolutions to authorize hiring a presiding official and special counsel.
The Camanche City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city attorney to hire Gary McKenrick at the rate of $200 per hour, and upon such additional terms approved by the city attorney, to serve as the presiding official in proceedings dealing with pending complaints involving city employees and city officials.
The city attorney identified a person willing and able to serve as a presiding official and the city's best interest was served by engaging a presiding official, the resolution states.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution to retain special counsel. The resolution authorized the city attorney to hire Frank Feilmeyer at a $300 per hour rate and upon additional terms as approved by the city attorney to represent the city as special counsel in proceedings dealing with pending complaints involving city employees and city officials where the city attorney has a conflict of interest. It is in the city's best interest to engage special counsel, the resolution says.
Both resolutions note complaints have been received alleging violations of the city employee policy handbook, independent investigations have been authorized, mediation has been authorized, engagement of a qualified person and special counsel to preside over hearings will be necessary if mediation is not successful and it is important to avoid delay if mediation is unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.