CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council accepted the appointment of James Bornemann as the city’s next public works director.
Former Public Works Director Mark Hilgendorf’s retirement was approved by the City Council in January. Hilgendorf’s last day working for the city was March 1. Hilgendorf served as public works director for six years and worked for the city for more than 32 years. The council at that time also authorized City Administrator Andrew Kida to conduct a search for Hilgendorf’s successor.
The city went out for applications for the public works director position once Hilgendorf announced his retirement, Kida said last week. Kida, Mayor Trevor Willis and Fire Chief Dave Schutte went through the initial applications and created a list of six applicants to consider, Kida said.
The list was trimmed to three applicants, at which time the city formed a committee with Kida, Willis, Schutte, Utility Billing Clerk Christy Schutte and Councilman David Bowman.
“We interviewed three people for the position and the committee came to a unanimous vote that the person to select for the position was James Bornemann,” Kida said.
Bornemann comes to Camanche from the city of Bettendorf, Kida said. He has worked in the public works department in Bettendorf for 10 years. He has an extensive background in retail operations in inventory, Kida said.
Bornemann is looking forward to serving the city of Camanche, Bornemann said.
“Hopefully I can bring some of what I’ve learned over the past 10 years in public works to your facility,” Bornemann said. “And like I said, I look forward to serving your town.
The council voted unanimously to approve the hiring, which will have an annual salary of $72,000. Bornemann’s first day on the job will be April 5.
