CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council authorized the use of $2,500 in city funds to pay for special environmental counsel stemming from a request for placement of groundwater monitoring wells on city property.
The resolution authorizes the city attorney to engage Charles Denton and Barnes and Thornburg, LLP, as special environmental counsel to assist with the request for placement of groundwater monitoring wells on city property. The costs will not exceed $2,500 unless the council authorizes additional services, the resolution says.
The resolution concerns a request from ACC/GCC that was presented to council earlier this month for monitoring wells on city property, City Administrator Andrew Kida noted.
“We wanted to run it by special counsel to make sure that the city is covered for any liability that may come out of that request or any of those recalled from that testing site,” Kida said.
The last time the city dealt with a similar request, it hired special counsel, City Attorney John Frey said. They are recommending utilizing Denton as special counsel because he is familiar with the project, Frey said.
“He’s familiar with the project and with the players,” Frey said. “Just to be sure that we’re not overlooking something from an environmental standpoint that we should be aware of. He’s given us a quote…not to exceed amount of $2,500 to take a look and give us at least some initial options. There may be more. There might not be. But initially, we know that our fee is capped at $2,500 to have him take a look. And in our view and in my view, I’ve worked on some environmental matters but I don’t have the expertise that people like Charlie have. And I think we’d be remiss if we didn’t ask them to take a look and give us the advice from the benefit of their expertise.”
Kida noted part of the presentation earlier this month was that if the placement of monitoring wells moves forward, ACC/GCC generally has some kind of financial agreement in place to pay rent to the city.
“It may be a small revenue-generating source but my understanding, my belief, is that it would certainly over the time frame that they’re going to need to be continuing to do that monitoring, there would be plenty of revenue coming in from that rent to be able to cover any of these expenses,” Kida said.
