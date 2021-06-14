CAMANCHE — An accidental fire that started in a craft room caused $100,000 in damages to a Camanche home late Sunday night.
The fire broke out shortly after 9:30 p.m. at 501 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche, according to a press release issued by the Camanche Fire Department.
Camanche firefighters were called to the home at 9:43 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. They arrived on scene to find a one-story home with moderate smoke coming from the front door.
Two adults and one child were home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely. A guinea pig was rescued from the fire.
The cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature and started in a craft room in the basement, the press release said. The Red Cross was notified to help provide assistance to the family. The residence was insured. The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, which aided the residents in getting out safely.
Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure and $25,000 to contents.
The Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene.
