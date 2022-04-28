CAMANCHE — The Camanche Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Installation of Officers Banquet at Central Fire Station to recognize installed officers and individual members for their accomplishments during the past year.
The Camanche Volunteer Fire Department is a combination fire department consisting of five full-time firefighter/paramedics and 29 volunteer firefighters. During the calendar year 2021, the Camanche Fire Department responded to 748 calls. The total includes ambulance calls, fire calls, motor vehicle accidents with injuries, mutual aid calls, service calls and illegal burns.
Following the dinner, the new officers for the upcoming year were announced as follows: Chief, Dave Schutte; 1st Assistant Chief, Jeff Moore; 2nd Assistant Chief, Duane Wiese; Captain & President, Greg Nelson; Captain, Jim Sowle; Lieutenants, Jeff Hackney, Jordan Moore and Eric Dau; Vice President, Eric Dau; Secretary/Treasurer, Jesse Baughman; Trustee, Brian Wernick; and Works & Projects Committee: Kevin Decker, Todd Powers and Brandon Smith.
Aubrey Wilson Memorial Award
The Aubrey Wilson Memorial Award for Volunteer of the Year 2021 was presented to Kyle DeWitt.
He joined the department in January 2021. He had already been Firefighter 1 certified prior to joining. He became certified as an EMT in January 2022. He has been very active both on calls and for social functions. In 2021 he went on 149 calls and was the third-highest volunteer responder.
The award is named after the late Fire Chief Aubrey Wilson, a 30-year member of the department, who died in February 2006 after battling cancer. The award is presented each year to a volunteer who exhibits the strong qualities and characteristics that Wilson was known for: being a dedicated volunteer, responding to a high volume of calls, going above and beyond the normal call of duty and being an overall great member of the department. This is the 16th year for the award.
Years of Service Awards
Firefghter Brent Brightman — 15 years
Brightman is on his third stint with the department. He first joined in 1995 and served for a little over 3 years. He joined again in 2004 before health issues forced him to leave. He rejoined again in 2010 and has been with the department ever since. He is a previous award winner for Volunteer of the Year. Brightman also served on the Camanche City Council for 4 years and accomplished many great things for the city and for public safety. He is certified as Firefighter 1 and HazMat Operations.
Lt./EMT Jeff Hackney — 30 years
Hackney joined the Fire Department in 1991. He was promoted to lieutenant on Dec. 6, 2006. He has also served as the fire department’s vice president. He is certified as an EMT and Firefighter I and II and HazMat Operations.
Fire Chief/Paramedic Dave Schutte — 30 years
Schutte joined the department in 1991. He became an EMT in 1997. He became a paramedic in 2001. He is certified Firefighter 1 and 2, Officer 1 and 2 and Driver Operator Pumper and HazMat Operations. He was promoted to lieutenant in June 2002 and to captain in August 2003. He was appointed Chief in July 2006. He has also served as president.
Assistant Chief /EMT Duane Wiese — 35 years
Wiese joined the department in 1987. He became an EMT in 1990. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1992. He became Certified Firefighter 1 in 1993. In June 2002 he was promoted to captain. In 2006, he became Firefighter 2 and HazMat Operations certified. He was promoted to assistant chief in August 2003 and is still serving as assistant chief. He has also served on the W&P and as vice president. He went on 72 calls in 2021, which was eighth best on the department.
Top 10 volunteer responders for 2021
Ninth — 59 calls, Cory Snodgrass
Eighth — 72 calls, Duane Wiese
Seventh — 83 calls, Riley Sowle and Joe Snodgrass
Sixth — 103 calls, John Lund
Fifth — 108 calls, Tony Blomme
Fourth — 145 calls, Mike Burmahl
Third — 149 calls, Kyle DeWitt
Second — 152 calls, Tom Franklin
First — 161 calls, Brian Wernick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.