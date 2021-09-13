CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche will hold its city-wide garages sales Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25. Registration forms to be in the sales listing must be returned by Sept. 20.
Forms are available at Camanche locations of Clinton National Bank, Citizens First Bank, 1st Gateway Credit Union, Kwik Star, Casey's, Dollar General, Food Pride, Camanche City Hall and Camanche Public Library and also at www.stmarksumccamanche.com.
All participants, whether hosting or attending, are encouraged to follow proper health protection guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask, having and using hand sanitizer, and not participating if recently ill. St. Mark's United Methodist Church will servelunch both days.
