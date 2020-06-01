CAMANCHE — The Camanche Fire Department announced Monday it will begin hydrant flushing and testing.
A release from Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte says the Camanche Fire Department will flush hydrants from June to October. Hydrant flushing will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The flushing will also occur Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The release says the flushing is necessary to maintain the water system. Residents may experience some low water pressure and discoloration during the flushing.
