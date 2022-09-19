CAMANCHE - Camanche Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 Washington Blvd., Camanche, is hosting a new event, a dog walk/parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
A dog blessing will begin at 11:05 a.m. followed by the walk/parade through the town of Camanche. Costumes are welcome and dogs must be on a leash and up to date on vaccines.
All dogs will receive a bag of dog treats. Non participants may bring a lawn chair to enjoy the event. The event will also include walking tacos and ice cream treats available for a donation. Everyone is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.