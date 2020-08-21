CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District will pay substitute teachers $15 more per day this upcoming school year.
The Camanche School Board this week approved a pay increase for substitute teachers. The pay increase was recommended in an effort to remain comparable to substitute pay rates in area districts, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said.
“We were reviewing substitute rate of pay in the area and we do want to stay comparable to our neighbors,” Parker said.
The district‘s rate of pay prior to passage of the increase was $110 per day for substitutes and $120 per day for retired Camanche School District teachers.
The district will now pay substitutes a rate of $125 per day. The rate will increase to $135 per day after five consecutive days in the same assignment in the school district. The district will pay a retired Camanche district teacher $135 per day for each day he or she substitutes. The rate would increase to $145 after five days in the same assignment in the district.
“We always look to attract our retired teachers into coming back to sub for us,” Parker said. “We find our retired teachers know the lay of the land and know the kids and procedures and such. And it’s a win-win situation when we can get retired teachers to come back.”
The board voted 5-0 to approve the pay rate increase for substitute teachers. Board Vice President Todd Gravert abstained from voting. Board President Brad Weber was absent.
