CAMANCHE — A ceremony to retire the Camanche Indian is slated for Friday during the Camanche Days festivities.
The retirement ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Camanche High School track. The theme of this year’s Camanche Days is Spirit of Camanche, with a focus on the retirement of the Indian mascot and introduction of the Storm as the school district’s next mascot.
“We’re going to do a slow lap with the Indian banner one last time,” Camanche Days event organizer Brenda Larkey said. “I just want a super slow lap. I mean he’s retired. He can’t go very fast anymore. (Camanche High School student) Brooke’s (Paasch) in charge of the introduction of the Storm. And when they start their lap with their banner, I want them to start out like they’re just beginning to walk it. Like they’re just being born and as they start going around the track I want them to pick up speed. And then by the time they get back over here, I want them going full-speed ahead signifying here we are. We’re ready to go.”
The Camanche High School seniors will be involved with the group retiring the Indian mascot, Paasch said. Underclassmen will be involved with introducing the Storm mascot, she said.
Middle School instructional coach Stacey Pearson-Reppert, who served on the staff subcommittee, supports the mascot change. Pearson-Reppert noted it was never Camanche’s intent to offend anyone, adding the Indian mascot was a sign of bravery and honor. They did not know it was actually hurting people, she said.
Pearson-Reppert noted the responses she received from middle school students while the district was discussing options for changing the mascot. She shared information and there were votes at the middle school, she said. This information was taken to the committees, she said.
“One student wrote why he wanted the Storm,” Pearson-Reppert said. “This was a sixth- or seventh-grader and he said, ‘Well the Storm, it brought us all together. Everybody was helping each other out. Just like back in the Camanche tornado. We all came back together. And he just thought that was pretty cool. This is someone who’s probably 11 or 12 years old and you’re speaking better than some of the adults.”
The mascot change offers a teaching opportunity to educate students on the 1860 tornado in Camanche, Larkey added.
The Camanche School Board in March decided on a 5-1 vote to retire the Indian mascot at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The Storm was approved as the district’s mascot on a 5-2 school board vote in June. A committee recommended adopting the Storm as the mascot.
